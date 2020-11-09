Bank manager arrested for harassing woman

Islamabad: Shalimar Police arrested a bank manager over the charges of harassing a woman, the police spokesman said.

According to details, a video about harassment of a woman by manager of a bank in F-10 went viral on social media.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took notice of it and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed for prompt action. DIG (Operations) consituted special team under supervision of ASP Shalimar Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar police station and others. This team nabbed the manager of the Bank identified as Usman Gohar for allegedly harassing a woman. Legal proceedings have been initiated and investigation is underway from the accused.