Iqbal conference today

Islamabad :The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) is organising a two-day International Iqbal Conference titled ‘Iqbal Aur Urdu’ which will be inaugurated today (Monday) in the NLPD auditorium.

Shafaqat Mahmood, Federal Education Minister will be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony. According to Director General NLPD Dr. Rashid Hameed, eminent scholars from all over the world would express their views about Iqbal and Urdu Language at the event. Sharif Baqa (England) and Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal will be the guest of honour of the inaugural ceremony.

The event will be chaired by Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik and Iftikhar Arif, Dr. Khalid Masood, Dr. Aaina Swarowa (Russia), Dr. Baseere Ambreen, Dr. Soya Maany Yasir (Japan), Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Ibra­him (Egypt), Ashfaq Hussain (Canada), and Dr. Ali Biat (Iran) will be the key note speakers.

On second day, Dr. Ayub Sabir and Dr. Tehseen Firaqee will be the chief guests, whereas, Muneeb Iqbal and Dr. Villa Syed (Egypt) will be the guest of honor. Dr. Aslam Ansaari and Dr. Najeeb Jamal will be the chief guests of the second session, and Dr. Ludmela Vasi Lea (Russia), Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir and Agha Gul will be the guests of honor. Gazala Saifi, Palimentary Secretary, National Heritage and culture Division will be the special guest of closing ceremony, whereas Dr. Riaz Majeed and Dr. Zahid Munir Aamir will be the guests of honour.