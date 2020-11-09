Five sub-sectors sealed in Islamabad

Islamabad : The authorities concerned have ordered to seal five sub-sectors of the federal capital from today (Monday) till further order in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in these areas.

Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday issued a notification to order sealing sectors I-8/3, I-8/4, G-9/1, G-10/3 and G-6/2 to prevent community spread of disease.

The notification said the decision to seal these sub sectors was taken on recommendations of the Ministry of Health and District Health Officer and after analysis of the epidemiological trend of disease pattern. The notification says the exemptions to sealing orders include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, patients for medical aid, ration, drinking water, emergency, etc.

The citizens, however, have been advised to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements before the onset of lockdown on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Till Sunday evenings, the statistics show that a total of 139 COVID-19 positive cases existed in sector I-8 while 103 patients each in G-9 and G-10 while 90 cases were reported in sector G-6. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that all the educational institutions and offices in sealed subsectors would also remain closed till further orders. There would be a ban on entry and moving out of these sectors on residents.