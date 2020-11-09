PCB Board of Governors meeting today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 59th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Monday (today) at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.
The matters to be discussed include Chairman and CEO’s reports, Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s performance, and remaining four HBL PSL 2020 matches.