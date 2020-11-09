Sarfraz, Usman fined

LAHORE: Sindh First XI captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 35 percent match fee for a level 1 offence relating to use of inappropriate language during his side’s first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The incident happened on Saturday when Sarfraz repeatedly made inappropriate comments against an umpiring decision.

Sarfraz was reported by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan for the violation of article 2.21 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Sarfraz pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Anees.

Central Punjab batsman Usman Salahuddin was fined 20 percent match fee for a level 1 offence relating to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game during their match against Balochistan at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The incident happened on Saturday in the 26th over of Central Punjab’s first innings. Usman continuously showed his bat during an lbw appeal, which was deemed as an attempt to mislead the umpires.

Usman was reported by on-field umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Nasir Hussain at the end of the second day’s play for violating article 2.20 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Usman pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.