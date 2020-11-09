close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
PCB decides to hand Babar Test captaincy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hand over Babar Azam the captaincy of the Test team as well.

According to sources, Babar will lead the team in all three formats of the game till the next World Cup. His name as Test captain will be announced after the approval of Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Babar is already leading the T20 and ODI teams.

A few days ago, a senior PCB official asked Babar to lead the Test team. According to sources, the top officials of the PCB have assured Babar of their full support.

