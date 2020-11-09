Usman, Haris help Pakistan flatten Zimbabwe

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan flattened Zimbabwe by eight wickets in their second T20 International Sunday, thanks to bowling heroics of Usman Qadir (3-23) and Haris Rauf (3-31) here at the Pindi Stadium.

The eight-wicket victory also gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as well as thirteen successive win against the tourists.

Zimbabwe never came into the terms with high-quality Pakistan pace-cum-spin attack, managing just 134-7 in allotted 20 overs. And then it was left to consistent Babar Azam (51) and Haider Ali (66 not out) to complete the demolition in just 15.1 overs. Khushdil Shah made 11 (not out).

Man-of-the-match Haider Ali put Zimbabwe attack to the sword while smashing six fours and three sixes during his 43-ball unbeaten knock. The youngster also completed his second T20 half-century hitting some stylish shots on the way.

“Following the first T20 failure, I gathered myself and made sure I stay at the wicket and wait for the bad balls. I did that exactly and succeeded in scoring my second T20 fifty,” Haider said.

Haider also praised Babar for helping him gain confidence in the middle. “Babar was with me when I scored my first half-century on debut in England. I am pleased that he was again with me here.”

Babar, who hit his fastest fifty of the T20 career, said he always took his innings according to the situation.

“It is really encouraging to see youngsters performing in the match. Usman has always got the potential in him but the exuberance of youth sometimes takes over. His performance today was really pleasing,” Babar said.

Blessing Muzarabani (2-33) again was at the forefront when it came to bowling for Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Babar put Zimbabwe to bat first — a decision that brought early joys for the hosts. Zimbabwe were reduced to 38-3 in the fifth over mainly to some casual shots by their batsmen. Brendon Taylor (3) chased a wide delivery by Haris into the hands of keeper Mohammad Rizwan. Chamu Chibhabha’s (15) poor run of form continued and Sean Williams (13) lost his wicket to Faheem Ashraf. Sikander Raza (7) and Wesley Madhevere (24) threw their wickets in quick succession as the tourists were left struggling at 66-5 in 10th over. Though Ryan Burl played a 22-ball 32 not out attacking innings, a total of 134 was never enough to challenge Pakistan batting lineup.

Haris sent some early ripples into Zimbabwe batting lineup with fast and hostile bowling while Usman made his presence felt with exciting leg-spin bowling.

“Again we failed to muster a good total on a wicket that was really good for batting. Batting also remained our main problem during the last two matches here. Some of our players are not getting enough runs,” Zimbabwe captain Chibhabha said in a post-match media talk.

He also hinted at making changes in the team for the final T20I of the tour.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Zimbabwe

B. Taylor c Rizwan b Rauf 3

*C. Chibhabha c Ashraf b Rauf 15

S. Williams b Ashraf 13

W. Madhevere lbw b Usman 24

Sikandar Raza b Usman 7

R. Burl not out 32

E. Chigumbura st Rizwan b Usman 18

D. Tiripano c Zaman b Rauf 15

T. Chisoro not out 3

Extras: (lb1, w3) 4

Total: (7 wickets; 20 overs) 134

Did not bat: R Ngarava, B Muzarabani

Fall: 1-5, 2-30, 3-38, 4-65, 5-66, 6-90, 7-120

Bowling: Hasnain 4-0-28-0, Rauf 4-0-31-3, Ashraf 4-0-20-1 (2w), Riaz 4-0-31-0 (1w), Usman 4-0-23-3

Pakistan

Fakhar c Chigumbura b Muzarabani 5

*Babar c Chigumbura b Muzarabani 51

Haider Ali not out 66

Khushdil Shah not out 11

Extras: (lb1, w3) 4

Total: (2 wickets; 15.1 overs) 137

Did not bat: Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir

Fall: 1-10, 2-110

Bowling: Muzarabani 4-0-33-2 (2w), Ngarava 3.1-0-28-0, Tiripano 2-0-18-0, Chisoro 3-0-26-0, Williams 1-0-11-0, Raza 2-0-20-0 (1w)

Result: Pakistan won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Haider Ali (Pakistan)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)