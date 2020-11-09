close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
AFP
November 9, 2020

African migrants reach Canary Islands

World

MADRID: More than 1,600 African migrants have landed on Spain’s Canary Islands over a two-day period, a rate last seen a decade ago, emergency services said on Sunday.

More than 1,000 arrived on Saturday alone on the islands of Gran Canaria, Tenerife and El Hierro, after setting out on around 20 barely seaworthy craft, a spokeswoman for the Canary services told AFP.

