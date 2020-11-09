Austria’s Muslims wary of backlash

VIENNA: When Osama Abu El Hosna found himself under a hail of bullets during the shooting rampage in Vienna, he heroically risked his life to save a policeman at the scene.

But while Hosna has been lauded for his courage, other Muslims say they are now scared to walk the streets of the city they call home as they fear a backlash against their community. Monday’s attack was carried out by an Islamic State supporter who had been convicted and imprisoned for trying to join the IS group in Syria.

Hosna’s own story is testament to the Islamophobia present in many parts of Austrian society -- and which has been fanned by right-wing politicians. In the majority Catholic country, half of Austrians believe mosques should not be tolerated and say they have a negative image of Muslims, according to a 2019 study by the University of Salzburg.

Muslims make up eight percent of the population, one of the highest proportions in the European Union. The far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) openly uses Islamophobic and racist imagery, including during its spell in government between late 2017 and May last year.

According to the Dokustelle group, which documents anti-Muslim harassment and racism, incidents targeting Muslims went up from 309 in 2017 to 1,051 in 2019. The NGO also reports an increase in anti-Muslim incidents in the wake of the Vienna attack, including buildings being defaced with slurs.