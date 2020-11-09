PML-N criticises govt

LAHORE:Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the government’s mission to push the opposition against the wall will have dire consequences.

“Imran Niazi and your incompetence and corruption can’t hide,” she said in response to a statement of Usman Buzdar. She said, “Mr Buzdar, do you have any mandate? Buzdar Sahib, you are the chief minister, the product of witchcraft and WhatsApp.” She added that ballot thieves changed the election results in the dark of night and ‘riot movement’ was imposed on the nation.