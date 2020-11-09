Low-energy fans installed in LGH

LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that the pilot project of Prime Minister Imran Khan's power saving project has been started by replacing the old ceiling fans in Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

In the first phase, Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency has replaced 1,300 fans of 80-watt to 150-watt with low-energy fans of 60-watt while 5061 LED lights will soon be replaced in the second phase under this project.

The PGMI principal said the pilot project will not only help overcome the energy crisis by reducing the use of electricity but will also save the revenue of the hospital in millions of rupees annually. This saved money will be spent on the welfare of patients and the institution will be able to work in better atmosphere, Prof. Al-freed said while talking to the media, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.