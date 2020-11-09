Seven females murdered for ‘honour’ last week

LAHORE:At least seven females, including a 3-year-old girl and two sisters, were killed in the provincial metropolis last week.

The bodies of two sisters - Maryam, 15 and Kiran, 16, were found at home in Gujjarpura. During investigation, it was revealed that their father and brother were their killers who confessed to killing them on suspicion.

In Green Town, a woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed by her stepson and brother-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon. In Hanjarwal, a youth brutally killed his mother. Police arrested the accused, Shahroz, who confessed that he stabbed his mother to death in the name of “honoiur.” A mother of two expired after being doused with petrol and burnt in the Bhatti Gate area. A 12-year-old girl was also mysteriously killed in the Defense C.

A stage actress, Samina Khattak, was killed by her own son in the name of “honour.”