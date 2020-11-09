LG funds to be increased: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that resources will be distributed to the district governments under a regular formula under the next Provincial Finance Commission (PFC).

The minister expressed these views during a briefing on the Provincial Financial Awards in a meeting with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan at the Finance Department.

He was accompanied by Finance Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Planning and Development Imran Sikandar and officers of the Finance Department. Local government funds will be increased and the scope of powers will be expanded in order to improve the delivery of services at the local level. Additionally, the areas with natural resources will be given a share in royalties and profits. Similarly, recommendations from local governments will be given priority for development work under district-level projects in the districts, the minister said.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken to provide resources to the district governments in Punjab, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the provision of services at the public level and positive response from the administration. To this end, the efficiency of the district governments was being improved, he said.

The minister directed the Secretary Planning & Development Board to make the Punjab Statistics Agency more functional and instruct it to provide the relevant statistics to all the departments.

profiteers arrested: The Punjab government has intensified the crackdown on profiteers to ensure availability of essential commodities at the officially-fixed prices,

As many as 194 persons were arrested and 188 cases registered in the province during the last one week. The price control magistrates also imposed fine of Rs 7.5 million on the violators.

This was stated during a meeting chaired by Punjab chief secretary. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, in the province. The chief secretary said the Punjab government is giving a subsidy of billions of rupees on flour to provide relief to the common man.

He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure sale of imported sugar in the districts at the notified rates. He said that imported sugar would be available at Rs 81 per kg in Sahulat bazaars and at Rs 84 per kg in the open market.

He said that to ensure availability of an abundant quantity of sugar at affordable prices, the imported sweetener is being supplied to the districts as per their demand, adding that its benefit should reach the domestic consumers in any case.

Officials briefed the meeting that essential items, including the flour and sugar, are available at discounted rates in the 369 Sahulat bazaars set up by the government in cities throughout the province, and the footfall at these bazaars was recorded about 300,000 yesterday.

The officials said that the sale of imported sugar had started in Sahulat bazaars and retail shops in Punjab after the first consignment of 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) sent to the districts and 8,000 MT out of it has been sold.