Three injured in accident

LAHORE:At least three people were injured as a result of a collision between a bus and a truck at Thokar Bypass on Sunday. The injured have been identified as Ali Ahmed, 19, son of Majeed, Afzal, 25, son of Arab Ali, and Khadam 70. Ali and Afzal were treated on the spot while Khadam was removed to Jinnah Hospital.

Man, son injured: A man and his son were injured in the Ravi Road police area on Sunday following a dispute over playing cricket. The injured man, identified as Nafees and his son were admitted to a local hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.