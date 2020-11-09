Six more dengue cases confirmed in last 24 hours

LAHORE:As many as six more patients were confirmed positive of dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 179 in the current year, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

Five patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore, and one in Islamabad. At least seven dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever occurred in Punjab in the current year. Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts in the province due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 98 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively, in the province. The dengue larvae have been found in 2,344 houses in Lahore and 540 in Rawalpindi in the last one week. Presence of dengue larvae has been found at 82 outdoor spots in Faisalabad, 69 outdoor places in Lahore and 27 outdoor spots in Rawalpindi in the last one week.