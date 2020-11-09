Eight corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Eight Covid-19 patients died and another 369 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,407 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 106,577 in the province.

Out of a total of 106,577 infections in Punjab, 103,797 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,802 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,670,914 in the province.

After 2,407 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,614 patients, 6,556 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.