close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

Dry forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

LAHORE:Dry and smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours. Smog/fog is also expected in few plain areas of Punjab and coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

Latest News

More From Lahore