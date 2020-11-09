Dry forecast

LAHORE:Dry and smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours. Smog/fog is also expected in few plain areas of Punjab and coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.