Ali Zafar offers to pay Meesha’s travel cost

LAHORE:Singer-actor Ali Zafar has offered for paying all the expenses of Meesha Shafi’s travel from Canada to appear in the sessions court Lahore in a defamation suit against her. Ali Zafar made said offer through his counsel in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Yasar Hayat.

During the hearing, Saqib Jillani, counsel for Meesha, told the court that his client was available for cross examination on video conferencing application “Zoom” from Canada. However, Ali Zafar’s lawyer Umer Tariq Gill raised objection that no witness was physically present in the court. Further, he said, that evidence of the defendant cannot be recorded through Skype or Zoom without complying the pre-requisite as laid down by the apex courts. Ali’s counsel also offered for paying all the expenses of Meesha Shafi’s travel from Canada to appear in the court.

In its order, the court adjourned the hearing for November 14 stating that the bar was observing strike and Meesha Shafi's witnesses were not physically present before the court, therefore, the defendant was directed to ensure the production of her witnesses for their evidence on Nov 14, 2020.