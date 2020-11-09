close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
AFP
November 9, 2020

Two dead after Malaysian helicopters collide

AFP
November 9, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people were killed when a pair of helicopters from the same Malaysian pilot school collided during a training flight, authorities said on Sunday.

Amateur video that has gone viral on the internet showed one helicopter falling into a wooded part of Kula Lumpur, while the other managed to land safely in a school field. The transport ministry said both helicopters had taken off Subang Airport for a regular training session.

"Tragically... two crew members had perished in the crash," Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a statement. He said an investigation had been launched. Helicopter flying as a hobby is gaining popularity among affluent Malaysians.

