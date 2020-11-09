close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
AFP
November 9, 2020

More than 380 held at protests in Belarus

World

MINSK: Police in Belarus detained more than 380 people on Sunday, a rights group said, as thousands took to the streets in the latest demonstrations against the re-election of strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

For three months running, tens of thousands of protesters have demonstrated in Belarus on Sundays to demand the president’s resignation following an election that critics say was rigged.

