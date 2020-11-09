UN slams detention of Libyans in Tripoli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: The UN mission to Libya on Sunday deplored the "arbitrary detention" in Tripoli of individuals arriving from the country’s east as an attempt to "sabotage" efforts to bring citizens together following a ceasefire.
In the first week of November, "a number of individuals from the east who travelled to Tripoli were arbitrarily arrested by armed groups", the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Twitter.