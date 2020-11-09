More than 380 held at protests in Belarus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINSK: Police in Belarus detained more than 380 people on Sunday, a rights group said, as thousands took to the streets in the latest demonstrations against the re-election of strongman Alexander Lukashenko.
For three months running, tens of thousands of protesters have demonstrated in Belarus on Sundays to demand the president’s resignation following an election that critics say was rigged.