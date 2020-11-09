SL moves forward T20 league for SA tour

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will bring forward the Lanka Premier League tournament to give its national team more preparation time ahead of their Test tour of South Africa, the cricket board said on Sunday.

The 23-match Twenty20 league—which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite—will now start on November 26, one day earlier than scheduled, Sri Lanka Cricket said. The competition had already been delayed three times and the number of venues cut from three to one because of the coronavirus pandemic.