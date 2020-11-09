BD star out of Pak T20 league after failing virus test

DHAKA: Bangladesh Twenty20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League playoffs after testing positive for the coronavirus, he said on Sunday.

Mahmudullah was set to play in Pakistan’s domestic tournament, which restarts on next week after a break since March because of the virus.

“I was surprised by a positive result from my Covid-19 test,” Mahmudullah told reporters before he was due to fly to Pakistan to join the Multan Sultans. “I didn’t have fever or any other symptoms other than a bit of cold,” he said. “I tested a second time and that also came out as positive.”

Several Bangladesh cricketers—including former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Test opener Saif Hasan—have tested positive previously. They have since recovered.