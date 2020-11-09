close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 9, 2020

BD star out of Pak T20 league after failing virus test

Sports

AFP
November 9, 2020

DHAKA: Bangladesh Twenty20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League playoffs after testing positive for the coronavirus, he said on Sunday.

Mahmudullah was set to play in Pakistan’s domestic tournament, which restarts on next week after a break since March because of the virus.

“I was surprised by a positive result from my Covid-19 test,” Mahmudullah told reporters before he was due to fly to Pakistan to join the Multan Sultans. “I didn’t have fever or any other symptoms other than a bit of cold,” he said. “I tested a second time and that also came out as positive.”

Several Bangladesh cricketers—including former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Test opener Saif Hasan—have tested positive previously. They have since recovered.

Latest News

More From Sports