Wasim wants Babar Azam as Test captain

ISLAMABAD: “Sultan of Swing” Wasim Akram has backed prolific batsman Babar Azam to take over the Test captaincy of the national side, saying “the Lahore-born cricketer is our future and can continue for a long time”.

Azam, who is also the captain of Pakistan’s limited-overs side was the top contender to replace current Test skipper Azhar Ali ahead of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

“You ask me as a former player, yes, I back Babar to become Test captain because he is our future and he can continue for a long time. If the PCB appoints him for a proper time then at least there is no confusion as to who is in charge in the dressing room,” Akram said on YouTube channel “Cricket Baaz” as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The former Pakistani skipper also brushed aside the notion that the burden of captaincy would affect Azam’s batting. “He is our best player and people who say that making him Test captain will affect his batting, don’t buy that because he is a batsman and it is his job to score runs. Aren’t Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson also captains and top batsmen?”

Akram was also not impressed with the fact that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was one of the candidates for Test captaincy.

“Look how many matches has he (Rizwan) played? I know he will be upset with me for saying this but he has to first establish himself in the team to be considered as a candidate,” he said.

Azam’s 82 helped Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 by six wickets at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Saturday. He was declared as man of the match after scoring 82 runs off 55 balls including nine 4s and a six.