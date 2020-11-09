Protest against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continues

LAHORE/KARACHI: A protest by journalists, civil society members, office- bearers of media unions and Jang Workers Union against the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has continued for the 217th consecutive day.

He has been detained for the last 240 days over a 34-year-old property exchange matter. Staging demonstration outside the Jang Offices on Saturday, the protesters termed the illegal arrest a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down country’s largest media group. They demanded the chief justice to take suo motu action against this gross injustice which was a direct attack on the freedom of expression and liberty of media. Zaheer Anjum said choking the entire media would become an easy target after the top-ranking media house would either be closed down or badly reduced to size. He said media owners must realise that unless they empower their workers and professional journalists their own strength would be seriously curtailed, and they would become easy prey for the establishment and the ruling elite.

Sher Ali Khalti said victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must come to an end and he should be released as his arrest was a symbolic move to usurp media freedom. Malik Farooq Awan said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a symbol of freedom of expression and this struggle is not only for his release but also for the freedom of media in future.

Likewise in Karachi, the workers of the Jang-Geo Group continued their months-long protest against the undue long incarceration of the Editor-In-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the persecution of the group.

Speaking to the protest demonstration for the release of Mir Shakil’s release, renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Shah Feroz-ud-Din Rehmani said that the Islamic jurisprudence made conviction mandatory before putting anyone in jail. “It is a farce that the Editor-in-Chief is languishing in jail for the last eight months without any charge,” said Rehmani, who heads the International Unity of Ummah Mission Pakistan.

Others speakers, including Intellectual Forum of Pakistan’s chairperson Aslam Khan, All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation’s secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga, The News Employees Union’s general secretary Dara Zafar and Javed Press Employees Union’s general secretary Rana Yusuf also addressed the protesting workers.