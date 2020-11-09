3 Kashmiris, four Indian troops killed in Kupwara

HELD SRINAGAR: Three Kashmiri youths and four Indian occupation personnel — an officer among them — were killed in the western Kupwara district of held Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops killed the three Kashmiri young men in an ongoing cordon and search operation in the Machil area of the district.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General R Muthu Krishnan, while talking to the media, claimed that the men were killed during a clash with the troops. There are reports that an Indian army officer, two soldiers and a BSF trooper were killed in an attack in the same area. The slain officer was identified as Lt Aujla.