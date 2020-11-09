Targeted virus lockdowns in Islamabad from today

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad authorities will quarantine certain sectors of the capital today (Monday) where coronavirus cases have been surging, while at least 125 people have been arrested and 77 shops sealed for failing to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) over the past week.

The lockdown will be in place in the targeted locations in the “larger public interest and until further orders” according to a notification. Essential services, supplies like pharmacy, patients seeking medical aid, rationing, drinking water supplies and emergencies are exceptions to the curbs.

The development came as Pakistan recorded 1,436 new cases of the coronavirus, 255 of which are from Islamabad. With the newest cases, active infections jumped to 17,804. Twenty-five people died across the country in the same period, two of which are from the capital, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

An Islamabad Capital Territories spokesman on Sunday told APP that Rs191,500 of fines have been imposed on shops for failing for follow virus prevention guidelines. Four hotels, three wedding halls and nine restaurants have been sealed in the past week.

He added that teams of law enforcement agencies including police, Rangers and officials of district administration have intensified the crackdown against those who are not wearing face masks in commercial markets and other public places to keep the deadly virus at bay.

Islamabad authorities also checked 97 mosques and 88 wedding halls to ensure the compliance of anti-Covid-19 SOPs during the week. A day earlier, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), while appealing to the people to follow coronavirus SOPS, had warned of a “more lethal” second wave of the disease, Geo News reported.

Hailing the government’s decision to impose fines on those not wearing masks in public, the PMA urged the government to take strict action against those not following the Covid-19 SOPs. “The virus has claimed lives of at least eight doctors in the past three weeks,” said the PMA in a statement.

They also suggested the government organise a mask distribution drive and ensure the prices of masks and hand sanitisers were controlled. The PMA had also sought personal protection equipment for doctors and paramedical staff from the government and demanded the release of funds promised under an already announced package.