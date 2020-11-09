Pak-Russia joint counter-terror drill begins at Tarbela

RAWALPINDI: The two-week long joint counter terrorism exercise DRUZHBA-V of the Special Forces of Pakistan and Russian Federation started at Tarbela on Sunday.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said in a tweet: “Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in two weeks long counter terrorism exercise.”

According to him, the national anthems of both the countries were played at the start of the ceremony, which was also attended by Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich and senior officials from both the armies.