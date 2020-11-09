Islamabad’s festival

The 10-day ‘Lok Mela’ has started. This particular event is one of the most popular festivals of Islamabad. The capital city was severely hit by the pandemic and this event has brought a sigh of relief for the city’s residents. This year, the entry ticket has been fixed at Rs50 per participant. This ticket price should have been Rs10 so that a large number of people from the twin cities can take part in the festival.

Expensive entry tickets will result in a low turnover which will lead to low sales of excellent handicrafts made by artists from all over the country. It is hoped that the entry ticket will be reduced and proper arrangements will be made so that the people can enjoy the festival.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad