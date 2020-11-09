This refers to the letter ‘Women’s safety’ (Nov 7) by Yasir Mansoor. I agree with the writer that crimes against women and children are increasing in the country. The authorities have taken no steps to create a safer environment for women and children. After the Zainab murder case, everyone vowed to not let such incidents to repeat. It is sad to admit that the reality is completely opposite.

Our government needs to do something to put an end to such heinous crimes. Our children should be able to live peacefully in the country.

Hafsa Toor

Karachi