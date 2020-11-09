Mass gatherings

Protests held by the ruling party and the opposition parties are openly violating SOPs. Rulers also need to display their popularity through these wasteful activities when they should be focusing on their performance. The government has to take effective measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Marriage ceremonies during the pandemic can be easily minimised, but no one is ready to adopt simplicity. Marriage ceremonies – whether inside a hall or in the open – can be quite risky. Instead of spending money on lavish wedding celebrations, why can’t we donate money on some humanitarian activities?

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi