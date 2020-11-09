Lack of jobs

This refers to the letter ‘No job’ (Nov 5) by Basharat Aslam Baloch. It will not be wrong to say that in Pakistan, getting a job is not less than a dream. Fresh graduates are getting disappointed due to the lack of employment opportunities in the country. In our country, the people don’t get a job even after they have completed their higher studies or other professional courses. Many people end up opening a small shop in their neighbourhood after not getting a good job offer for years. The lack of job opportunities is the main reason why many parents don’t invest in their students’ education. It is the responsibility of the government to create job opportunities for fresh graduates so that they can earn a decent living.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran