close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 9, 2020

Lack of jobs

Newspost

 
November 9, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘No job’ (Nov 5) by Basharat Aslam Baloch. It will not be wrong to say that in Pakistan, getting a job is not less than a dream. Fresh graduates are getting disappointed due to the lack of employment opportunities in the country. In our country, the people don’t get a job even after they have completed their higher studies or other professional courses. Many people end up opening a small shop in their neighbourhood after not getting a good job offer for years. The lack of job opportunities is the main reason why many parents don’t invest in their students’ education. It is the responsibility of the government to create job opportunities for fresh graduates so that they can earn a decent living.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

Latest News

More From Newspost