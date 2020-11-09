close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
Horrors of terrorism

November 9, 2020

The Kabul University attack shook the entire world to the core. More than 30 students lost their lives. Among these martyrs was a motivational speaker who used to record short videos on living life with positivity.

It pains us to see the videos of this bright young man and to realise that his life was taken away by terrorists. All countries need to work together to fight against terrorism.

Balach Wahid

Turbat

