Govt to pay advance salary in view of Diwali

The Sindh government has decided to pay advance salary and pension to its Hindu employees for the month of November in view of Diwali, the community’s upcoming festival of lights.

The subject of the circular issued by the finance secretary in this regard is titled ‘Disbursement of pay and allowances/pension for the month of November 2020 in advance to all Hindu provincial government servants/pensioners on the eve of Diwali’.

The notification reads: “I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that on account of Diwali falling on November 14, 2020, the Government of Sindh is pleased to decide that full pay and allowance/pension for the month of November 2020 will be paid in advance to all Hindu government servants/pensioners of the provincial government (including work charged and contingent paid establishment) on November 10, 2020 instead of December 1, 2020.”