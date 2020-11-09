Five more lose battle to corona in Sindh

Five more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 627 cases have surfaced in Sindh.

As many as 14,343 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, said the Sindh chief minister on Sunday. The province’s death toll from the infectious disease had reached 2,684, said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In total, 1,728,156 tests have been conducted in Sindh which diagnosed 150,167 cases and of them, 95 per cent or 140,550 patients have defeated the virus, including 142 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 6,935 patients are under treatment: 6,658 in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 273 at hospitals. As many as 245 are in critical condition and of them, 31 are on life support. Of the new 627 cases, 507 are from Karachi: 202 from District East, 181 from District South, 59 from District Central, 31 from Korangi, 26 from Malir and eight from District West.

Hyderabad has reported 34 cases, Thatta 10, Matiari eight, Khairpur and Larkana six each, Sukkur five, Sujawal, Naushehroferoze and Shaheed Benazirabad three each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Ghotki, Kambar and Dadu two each, and Badin, Kashmore and Sanghar one each. The chief minister once again urged the people of the province to follow

the SOPs issued by the government.