Mon Nov 09, 2020
AFP
November 9, 2020

UN slams detention of Libyans in Tripoli

World

AFP
November 9, 2020

TRIPOLI: The UN mission to Libya on Sunday deplored the "arbitrary detention" in Tripoli of individuals arriving from the country’s east as an attempt to "sabotage" efforts to bring citizens together following a ceasefire.

In the first week of November, "a number of individuals from the east who travelled to Tripoli were arbitrarily arrested by armed groups", the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Twitter.

