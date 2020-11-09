Shahid nominated as consultant of PTI's GB sports wing

KARACHI: Former senior official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Shahid Khokhar has been nominated as consultant of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sports and Culture Wing of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"I have no doubt that through your life-time experience in sports development and your deep understanding of culture and innovative strategies and wise approach, you and your professional team will be of vital benefit for Gilgit-Baltistan," Raja Mir Nawaz Khokhar, the PTI Sports and Culture Wing President Gilgit-Baltistan, said in a letter to Shahid.

Shahid is the PFF Ex-Head League, Club Development and Media.

Shahid was the one who convinced departments to adopt the AFC Club Licensing regulations but the process was cut short after FIFA installed the Normalisation Committee in September last year.