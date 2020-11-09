Southern Punjab overwhelm Central Punjab

KARACHI: Southern Punjab overwhelmed Central Punjab by nine wickets on the second day of their fifth round three-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at the TMC Ground on Sunday.

After gaining a 167-run first innings lead, Southern Punjab’s bowlers Ali Usman (5 wickets) and Umar Khan (4 wickets) dismissed Central Punjab for 187 in their second innings. Ali Zaryab, Muhammad Akhlaq and Mohammad Irfan Khan contributed 45, 43 and 41 runs, respectively.

Southern Punjab then achieved the 21-run target in four overs for the loss of one wicket.

Earlier, Southern Punjab, who resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 154-6, managed to add another 110 runs courtesy Rameez Alam’s unbeaten 77-run knock. Rameez got good support from Zia-ul-Haq, who made 40 runs. Kamran Afzal finished with 4-75.

At the KCCA Stadium, Sindh put themselves within sight of a victory when after setting a 214-run target they reduced Balochistan to 34-4.

Sindh, who had a 25-run lead, were folded for 188 in their second innings in 57.2 overs. Hasan Mohsin struck 51, while Fahad Iqbal made 34. Spinner Jalat Khan got 5-79, finishing the match with eight wickets.

Earlier, in response to Sindh’s first innings total of 121, Balochistan resumed their innings with the overnight score of 82-7 and were bowled out for 96. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmad got 5-36.

At the SBP Ground, Northern gained 34-run lead when after scoring 344 they dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 310. Sahibzada Farhan smashed an excellent 105, hitting 15 fours in his 174-ball feat. Mehran Ibrahim (61) and Nabi Gul (53) made fine fifties.

Shadab Majeed got 5-61, while Salman Irshad captured 3-73.

Northern were 29-1 in their second innings at close.