Northern set 423-run target for Sindh

KARACHI: Sarmad Bhatti (108) and Hammad Azam (100*) struck fine centuries to enable Northern to set a tough 423-run target for Sindh on the third day of their four-day third round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at UBL Sports Complex on Sunday.

Khairpur-born left-handed batsman Sarmad hit 13 fours and two sixes in the 226-ball century, fourth of his career. Hammad smashed 12 fours and three sixes in his 120-ball unbeaten feat. This is his seventh century in first-class cricket. The duo added 156 for the sixth wicket to lift Northern, who declared their second innings for 311-6 after resuming at 45-3. Northern had first innings lead of 111 runs. Spinner Mohammad Asghar got 2-87 in 19 overs.

Chasing the target, Sindh were reeling at 77-3 with Saud Shakeel batting on 46. Openers Khurram Manzoor (15), Sharjeel Khan (12) and Asad Shafiq (1) failed to impress. Night watchman Ashiq Ali (0*) was at the other end.

Amir Jamal, Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz got one wicket each.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set a 253-run target for Southern Punjab.

Having gained a 16-run first innings lead, KP were folded for 246 in their second innings in 72.3 overs. Nowshera-born Musaddiq Ahmed scored 86, hitting seven fours and three sixes in his 184-ball knock. Rehan Afridi chipped in with 51 off 95 balls, striking nine fours, while Zohaib Khan struck 40 off 64 balls, smacking six fours.

Pakistan’s top Test pacer Mohammad Abbas got 4-39, for match figures of 10-72. Mohammad Imran, who had remained wicketless in the first innings, claimed 2-8 in 5.3 overs. Southern Punjab will begin their chase on Monday (today).

Earlier, in response to KP’s first innings total of 304, Southern Punjab resumed their innings at 257-6 and were dismissed for 288. Mohammad Irfan fell for 73 after adding only two runs to his overnight score. Mohammad Ilyas struck run-a-ball 15 not out, hitting one six and one four.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 6-71 in 25.3 overs.

At National Stadium, after gaining a 55-run lead, Balochistan were 170-7 in their second innings in 62 overs against Central Punjab, for an overall lead of 225. Ali Waqas (39) and Taimur Ali (34) made some impression with the willow. Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood (2-41) and Test discard Ehsan Adil (2-45) bowled well.

Earlier, in response to Balochistan’s first innings total of 306, Central Punjab began their innings at 204-6 and were folded for 251 in 75 overs. Bilawal Iqbal struck 28 while Ahmad Safi made 22. Waqas Masood belted 20 not out. Medium pacer Ammad Butt pulled off excellent figures of 6-57 in 19 overs.