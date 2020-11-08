Rabbani says weakening institutions will be disastrous

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday expressed his concern on defiance of the verdicts of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan by the federal government and said the federal government continued to act in a manner that portrayed a defiance of judgments of the superior courts and showing scant respect.

“While litigation was pending in the various high courts and appeals were being heard by the Supreme Court, the federal government promulgated ‘The Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (Amendment) Ordinance 2019’ in September of that year,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Subsequently, Rabbani said this Ordinance had to be withdrawn by the federal government. “That, ministers made disparaging remarks against the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, when he announced the judgment, in his capacity, as head of the Special Court, constituted for committing high treason, convicting Musharraf, the dictator, under Article 6, Constitution, 1973. They (ministers) went to the extent of threatening of filing a reference under Article 209, Constitution 1973,” he said.

He said that the government filed reference under Article 209 of the Constitution, 1973, against a sitting judge of the High Court of Islamabad for his independence and exposing interference in the judicial proceedings. “That, the federal government filed references under Article 209, Constitution, against three judges of the superior judiciary and selectively, proceeded against them,” he said.

He said the Supreme Court quashed the reference against Justice Qazi Isa in various constitutional petitions, filed under Article 184(3), Constitution, 1973, by J. Qazi Isa and bar councils on the ground that the reference was infected with mala fide in law and suffered from other defects. “That, the federal government has initiated an inquiry as to how the record of the SECP was leaked in the matter of the CPEC Authority chairman, but remained action-less, even at indication of the court as to how a reference under Article 209, Constitution, 1973, was leaked,” he quoted the judgement of the Supreme Court.