MLS team’s probe reveals ‘unacceptable behaviour’

LOS ANGELES: New York City FC says it is making changes to its work climate after an internal investigation revealed that a group of players, including former Spanish star striker David Villa, acted inappropriately towards a female employee.

The MLS club launched the probe after allegations of sexual harassment made against ex-Barcelona standout Villa and other staff members by a former club intern. NYC released a statement on Friday saying only one of the accused remains with the team and has been disciplined but did not go into any details. Villa is no longer associated with the team and was not named in the team’s statement.

“The allegations made during the course of the investigation were that a small number of players and staff did not act in accordance with the club’s standards in their interactions with the intern and with other club staff,” the statement said.

“This behaviour included unnecessary physical contact, teasing, and comments regarding clothing and appearance. The club found that this behaviour was inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Villa, who is retired, denied the charge when the story first appeared in July and again through a spokesman on Friday. “David has taken this issue very seriously and fully cooperated with the investigation. But as he has said from the beginning, these accusations are completely false,” said the spokesman. The woman identified only as “Skyler B” claimed she was repeatedly harassed.