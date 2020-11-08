Australia avenge record All Blacks loss as both sides see red

BRISBANE: Australia roared back from a record loss to stun their mighty New Zealand rivals 24-22 on Saturday in a breathless Tri Nations Test match that saw two first-half red cards in Brisbane.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men when New Zealand’s Ofa Tuungafasi and Australia’s debutant Lachlan Swinton were sent off for dangerous high tackles. The Wallabies had been given little chance after a 43-5 drubbing last weekend against an All Blacks side who had already secured the Bledisloe Cup with a game to spare after a draw and two wins in the first three Tests.

The Wallabies were forced to dig deep at 15-11 down in the second half to avoid a third successive defeat to their great rivals, and scored a penalty to reduce the deficit to a single point after a mighty forward effort forced New Zealand to collapse a scrum.

They then finished the stronger to seal the unlikely win when replacement prop Taniela Tupou crashed over with five minutes left and Reece Hodge’s conversion put the home side 24-15 ahead.

There was still time for All Blacks to cross with two minutes remaining, Tupou Vaai diving over next to the posts. Jordie Barrett converted to reduce the gap to 24-22, but the Wallabies held on for a deserved win. “I’m really proud of the guys, we’ve been working hard for a lot of weeks,” said Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who was enjoyed his first win since taking charge of Australia .

“We knew we were better than last week and showed a lot of character tonight. We know we get still be better, we can be tidier and finish off the game without putting the coaches through the wringer. But they’re a good bunch of boys, they’re working hard and great that we got a result tonight.”

Hodge edged the Wallabies in front with a penalty before the All Blacks were rocked by Tuungafasi’s red card. The big prop was deemed to have hit Wright in the head with his shoulder in a dangerous tackle.

From the kick-off Swinton smashed Sam Whitelock with a shoulder to the head and referee Nic Berry showed him the second red card of the match. “I don’t think either was malicious — they were just slightly off,” Cane said.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster conceded the Wallabies had deserved their win.