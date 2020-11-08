Johnrose concerned about MND threat to footballers

LONDON: The raised threat to footballers from motor neurone disease (MND) has “barely caused a ripple”, according to Len Johnrose.

The former Preston, Burnley and Blackburn player, who was diagnosed with the degenerative, life-limiting disease in 2017, has been seeking to raise awareness by going into clubs and speaking to players as part of his Project 92 campaign.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced him to stop the visits, and he is now working with high-profile sports figures to raise £92,000, starting with the launch of a new video. The launch comes just a week after the death of former Hearts and Rangers defender Marius Zaliukas from motor neurone disease aged just 36, and Johnrose is determined that more be known about the condition among footballers.

Johnrose told the PA news agency: “Footballers are four times more likely to get MND. That should cause massive shockwaves but it’s barely caused a ripple. We really need to get that message out there.”

Johnrose was referencing findings contained in the FIELD study published last year, which found footballers were at a significantly heightened risk of developing a range of neurodegenerative diseases compared to the general population.

The issue is back in the spotlight after Sir Bobby Charlton’s wife confirmed he has been diagnosed with dementia. Four of Charlton’s team-mates in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning line-up who have died over the last two and a half years — his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles — were also suffering from dementia.

Johnrose says not enough has been done to examine why the risk of neurological disease is greater among footballers than other groups. “Five of the World Cup-winning squad (are living with or died with dementia) — and the FA have done nothing about it, absolutely nothing,” he said. “The PFA has been pressed to do something, but since then nothing, absolutely nothing at all.”