Punjab police to perform duty in GB polls

LAHORE: Punjab police will perform duties in Gilgit-Baltistan elections on November 15.
Around 3,000 personnel and 400 women from all over Punjab will go to Gilgit-Baltistan for duties two days before the election. The vehicles will be managed by the Punjab Police and the rest of the expenses will be borne by the Federation.