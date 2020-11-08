Three foreign women ‘assaulted’ in Margalla Hills forest

ISLAMABAD: Three foreign women, hailing from Turkey, Norway and Italy, disappeared in the forest of Margalla Hills after a group of local youths allegedly attempted to assault them on Saturday evening.

The women were mountaineers by profession and arrived in Islamabad a few days back.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, Waqaruddin Syed, when got information about the missing of the foreigner women, called a meeting of relevant police officers and directed to form different teams to conduct search operation in diverse areas, police sources said, adding that SP (City) Mohammad Umar and SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Shaikh were given task to supervise the mission and plan to hunt the suspects immediately. The police teams conducted search operation in thick forests of Trails 1, 5, 6, Gokina, Talharh and its adjacent areas. Police finally traced out the missing women and arrested two accused – Furqan and Abrar – from the forest Trail-1. “The missing women were traced from a forest falling in the jurisdiction of Haripur in KP by a team led by ASP Ayesha Gul, who herself decided to go in the thick jungles of Talhar,” DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed said. “Arnhild, hailing from Norway, was working with WHO, Meena, belonging to Italy, was attached with FAO, and Chinar of Turkey was also working with FAO,” the DIG said, and added that two women sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Polyclinic and provided medical aid. The SHO (Kohsar) said police have arrested two suspects and search for the third one, who escaped in forest, is continuing.