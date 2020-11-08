Aye to Biden, bye to Trump

WASHINGTON: In a hard-fought race, Americans have chosen Democrat Joe Biden as their 46th president after a 20-vote electoral victory in Pennsylvania put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Biden now has a total of 279 electoral votes.

Americans flooded the streets to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden crossing the 270 electoral vote threshold. Other celebrations were seen in New York City, Chicago and Atlanta.

America, at a time of national crisis, has turned to a man whose character was forged by aching personal tragedy and who is pledging to restore calm and truth after Donald Trump’s exhausting and manic single term, reports the international media.

Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former president Barack Obama. He is also Delaware’s longest-serving senator.

Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the “soul of the nation” is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump’s presidency.

In a written statement after networks called the race, Biden, who was expected to address the nation later Saturday, said he was “honored and humbled” by the trust the American people have placed in him.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” Biden said.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.” “We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

After four years of Trump’s incessant lies, bullying and vilification of his political opponents, Biden said he was running to restore the character of the nation and bring dignity back to the White House.

Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January in the midst of the worst public health emergency in 100 years, the deepest economic slump since the 1930s and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality that is still unresolved.

Supporters poured into the streets across the country in a moment of catharsis to celebrate the President-elect’s victory, that also means that California Sen. Kamala Harris, his running mate, will make history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of Southeast Asian descent to become vice president.

His election will end Trump’s tumultuous hold on Washington and condemn the Republican, who has had a lifelong obsession with winning, to the ranks of chief executives who lost after a single term.

In a cinematic twist, it was Biden’s boyhood state of Pennsylvania that put him over the 270 electoral vote threshold and delivered the White House.

Trump had held a wide lead over Biden on the night of the election, but as election officials counted hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, the race shifted dramatically in Biden’s favor, infuriating Trump and his allies, who knew the President’s path to the White House was over without the commonwealth.

That the Keystone State was the last hurdle in Biden’s path to the White House was a fitting end to a hard-fought race given that the former vice president has long cultivated his image as “middle-class Joe” from Scranton.

In a visit that now seems almost prophetic, he had made a final trip to his childhood home in the city on Election Day after spending much of the campaign promising to prioritize the livelihoods of the many working-class voters whom Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in her 2016 bid.

On one of the living room walls in the house where he grew up, he wrote: “From this House to the White House with the Grace of God,” signing his name and the date,”11.3.2020.”

In the final days of the race, Biden’s team redoubled their efforts to rebuild the Democrats’ “blue wall” — and that gambit paid off with Biden winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to CNN projections, while holding Minnesota, which the President made a priority in his reelection push.

As he watched his hopes of reelection being strangled with each tranche of votes in Pennsylvania, Trump lashed out on Twitter during the tense vote count, attempting to undermine democratic institutions with demands like “STOP THE COUNT.”

The president falsely claimed the election was being stolen from him as many mail-in ballots, which were often counted after Election Day votes, landed in the column of his opponent.

Facing a deeply polarized country, Biden had tried to project comity and patience, and his desire to unite America.

“There will not be blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of America,” Biden said Wednesday afternoon. “We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart.”

Moments after networks, including CNN, called the presidential race for Joe Biden, President Trump said in a statement from his campaign that Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner,” and call the race “far from over.”

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” said the statement.

“I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” Trump says in the statement.

There were both Trump and Biden supporters gathered outside Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, according to pool reports. Some supporters were holding signs saying, “You’re fired,” according to pool reports.

Trump was on the golf course when CNN and other networks called the race for the former vice president.

Kamala Harris, who on Saturday became America’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect, represents a new face of political power after an election all about who wields power and how they use it.

“That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me,” Harris said during her Democratic National Convention acceptance speech in August, mentioning women such as Constance Baker Motley, Fannie Lou Hamer and Shirley Chisholm.

“Women and men who believed so fiercely in the promise of equality, liberty and justice for all,” she said.

Harris attended Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington. Her time at Howard, where she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., profoundly shaped her political vision.

Kamala Harris tweeted a video of herself on the phone with President-elect Joe Biden. She congratulated him on winning the US presidency and for the success of their campaign.

Trump is the first president never to cross 50 percent approval in Gallup polls and was intensely divisive over his nearly four years, with wide opposition to his handling of the pandemic, his abrasive rhetoric and incessant personal scandals.

George HW Bush, by contrast, basked in nearly 90 percent approval as he led the first Gulf War in 1991.

Carter and George HW Bush faced primary challenges from the left and right of their parties respectively that weakened them heading into the general election.

Similarly, Lyndon Johnson — who technically did not lose reelection but abruptly decided not to seek a second full term in 1968 — was hit by a revolt on the left over the Vietnam War.

Gerald Ford, who took over after Richard Nixon’s resignation and was never elected nationally on his own, also faced a spirited challenge in 1976 from Ronald Reagan.

Trump, on the other hand, virtually took over the Republican Party, whose 2020 platform said only that it backed his agenda.

“The challengers to Trump really had to go outside the Republican Party,” Dallek said.

Congratulations pour in: A stream of world leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Saturday on their victory, with many striking a jubilant tone on the social media.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau emphasized a close alliance between Canada and the US in his remarks.

“Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

“Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

In Europe, the reactions were led by Irish politicians.

“I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA [Joe Biden],” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tweeted after the result emerged.

Martin also referenced Biden’s Irish-American heritage, adding: “Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!”

Ireland’s health minister Simon Coveney said the country’s government looked “forward to working with a [Biden/Harris] presidency to sustain & strengthen Irish American relations, and so much more.”

In France, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also reacted on Twitter, declaring “Welcome back America!”

“While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency,” she wrote.

The US left the landmark agreement earlier this week.

The sense of Biden’s election strengthening the US global role was also echoed in other European statements.

Norbert Röttgen, Chairman of the German Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was “very happy for all my American friends and for this great chance to revive our transatlantic friendship,” while Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany wanted “to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said Biden and Harris’ win meant it was “time to get back to building bridges, not walls” in a dig at President Trump’s policy of building a wall at the US-Mexico border.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Biden and Harris and stressed the importance of the transatlantic relationship.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Johnson and Trump’s administrations were thought to be close allies and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab took care to acknowledge White House incumbent.

“It was a close contest and [Donald Trump] fought hard,” he wrote on Twitter.

Some politicians who had closer ties to Trump were more muted in their congratulations and took the time to reflect on the sitting president’s achievements.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was yet to react but a host of politicians from the country congratulated Biden and Harris.

“Congratulations to my friend President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. The relationship between our countries is based on deeply held values and critical shared interests which I know will be at the heart of your administration,” Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid said.

Amir Peretz, leader of the Labor Party, and a minister in Netanyahu’s coalition government also struck a diplomatic tone.

“I congratulate the election of President Joe Biden and wish him success,” Peretz wrote on Twitter Saturday.

“I thank [President] Trump for bringing achievements as a friend of Israel like the peace agreements. The United States has once again proved that democracy is the bedrock of the state’s existence.”

Former president Jimmy Carter released a statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He said he looks forward to the “positive change” they will bring.

“Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”

Former president Barack Obama issued a statement congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden,” Obama writes.

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril,” he continued.

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton praised Joe Biden for his presidential victory on Twitter.

“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president,” Clinton tweeted.

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo congratulated President-elect Joe Biden following his victory over President Trump.

“This is a historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-elect Joe Biden and to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Today we go forward in hope and progress,” the governor said in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his “dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect,” in a series of tweets.

“This was truly the victory America needed, to be the America we know we can be. From America’s largest state: Congratulations to the next President and Vice-President of these United States, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” Newsom tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement praising Joe Biden’s projected win.

“Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action,” Pelosi said in the statement. Pelosi also reacted on Twitter, saying “it’s a time to heal and time to grow together.”