Sindh forms JIT to probe into Sugar Inquiry Commission’s Report

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has formed a three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to conduct a comprehensive investigation to investigate the whole spectrum of offences committed under the relevant provincial laws related to the Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report. The notification, dated November 6, to constitute the JIT was issued by the Chairman of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment of the Sindh government. Constituted on the orders of Sindh chief minister it comprises, SSP, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanvir Hussain Tunio; Secretary Local Government Board Zameer Ahmed Abbasi; and SI of Enquiries and Anti- Corruption Establishment, Sindh Government, Ahmed Bukhsh Qabullo. The JIT will submit its report within 30 days.