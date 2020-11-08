Code for Nov 15 GB elections: Candidates must get copies of Form-45, Form-46

ISLAMABAD: The code of conduct for the Nov 15 general elections in Gilgit- Baltistan (GB) states that the polling agents of political parties must receive copies of Form-45 (the result of the count) and Form-46 (the ballot paper count) from the presiding officers (POs) and give them a receipt for them. The code further says that when requested by the POs, the polling agents should put their signatures on the Form- 45 and Form-46 prepared by the POs. According to the code, the president, prime minister, Senate chairman, his deputy, Speaker and his deputy, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers and advisers to the premier and chief ministers, mayors and chairmen of local governments and their deputies and other public office-holders will not participate in the election campaign in any manner whatsoever. This provision will also be applicable to the caretaker setup. However, the restriction will not apply to the GB Legislative Assembly speaker to the extent of the constituency from where he himself is contesting the election. However, he is not allowed to use official protocol or resources to run his campaign. Political parties, candidates, their supporters, government/ local council functionaries or elected representatives will not announce or inaugurate openly or secretly any development schemes or works or do anything which tends to influence the election results in favour of or against a particular candidate or political party after the announcement of the poll programme till the day of polling. They will also not be allowed to give any subscription or donation or make promises for giving such a subscription or donation to any institution of their respective constituency or to any other institution as well. However, individual cases already in process or sanctioned before the announcement of the election programme will be continued. All candidates will open exclusive accounts with a branch of a scheduled bank

where any donation or subscription will be deposited. The contestants will ensure that all poll expenditures are made from the amount deposited in these accounts. All transactions relating to election expenses will be entered into with GST-registered firms/ persons, wherever possible. The election expenses of candidates will include the expenses incurred by any person or political party on behalf of these contenders or incurred by a political party specifically for the contestants. If any person or party incurs any election expense on behalf of any candidate for stationery, postage, advertisements, transport or for any other item whatsoever, such expenses will be deemed to be the election expenses incurred by the candidates themselves. After the publication of the final list of candidates, each contestant will submit to the returning officer concerned a fortnightly statement of election expenses incurred on his/her campaign during this period. The code says there will be a complete ban on convening, holding or attending any public meeting, or promoting or joining in any procession, within the area of a constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll and as such the election campaign in all respects will come to an end before these hours. Any violation will be treated as an illegal practice. Meanwhile, most of the current information about the upcoming polls is unavailable on the GB Election Commission (GBEC) website, which is still “under construction” with the elections just a week away. No list of contesting candidates has been uploaded on the site. Information pertaining to the previous two elections has, however, been made available. The GBEC is holding the general elections under the Election Acts, 2017 of Pakistan as ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It prepared its code in consultation with the political parties contesting polls in the region.