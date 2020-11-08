Biden had promised to reverse trend of threats to media freedom

LAHORE: On May 3 this year, while the World Press Freedom Day was being observed by newsmen globally, American presidential candidate Joe Biden had won many a heart by saying that as president, he would urgently reverse the trend of threats to the media at home and abroad. Biden had pronounced: "And once we have reversed it, we must assure that attacks on our free press are never again acceptable in any corner of society, and certainly not in the White House. A free press is essential to a free society. Tyrants know this all too well. We will restore a relationship with the independent press that was grounded in mutual respect, even — and especially when — they criticised policies or positions of my administration. On this World Press Freedom Day, in the face of rising authoritarianism overseas and previously unthinkable peril to our own democracy, support for media freedom matters more than ever." In his message, Biden had remarked: "That is why attacking the press and attempting to intimidate independent media is a standard part of the authoritarian playbook. And, it’s why Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to demonise the media put us on such a dangerous path. When he labels the press as the "enemy of the people" or decries "fake news," he is eroding our essential, constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press in ways large and small. Trump deflects legitimate questions with attacks. He bullies and berates individual members of the press, rather than take responsibility for his failures of leadership." He had categorically stated: "In a Biden White House, there will be no bullying of the media from the press room podium or by tweet. We will have regular, fact-based briefings across my administration’s major departments and agencies. We must return to civility and transparency in America’s civic discourse." In his lengthy message, Biden had added: " Trump's efforts to undermine public confidence in the integrity of fact-based reporting violate our

core American values and threaten our very system of government. And, it is particularly offensive to see the White House seek to spread misinformation and bully reporters in the midst of a global pandemic. While many presidents have been unhappy with their media coverage, only Donald Trump has attacked the independence of journalists and launched an all-out assault on the media."